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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 2.00 crore

Indo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.001.91 5 OPM %5.005.76 -PBDT0.100.11 -9 PBT00 0 NP00 0

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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