Indo Count Inds hits 52-week high after Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Indo Count Industries zoomed 12.11% to Rs 348.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.02% to Rs 24.20 crore on 3.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 18.05% YoY to Rs 30.15 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA climbed 21.5% to Rs 116 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with Rs 96 crore in Q4 March 2025. EBITDA margin increased 10.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 9.3% in Q4 FY25. The company said that the recovery in EBITDA was driven by a better product mix, improved fixed-cost absorption and favourable exchange rate.

Sales volume for Q4 FY26 stood at 20.5 million meters.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 49.33% to Rs 126.67 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 249.99 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.24% to Rs 4141.34 crore in FY26 from Rs 4151.39 crore in FY25.

Anil Kumar Jain, executive chairman said, India has been consolidating its position in the global textile market on the back of strong cotton production, upgraded textile technology and skilled labour pool, despite being uncompetitive due to tariffs in some geographies. The free trade agreements with Australia, New Zealand, Japan, EU and the UK and the on-going negotiation with USA is expected to create a favourable long-term environment for Indian textile exporters.

Further strengthening our long-term brand strategy, we relaunched the Wamsutta brand and expanded our portfolio through signing the renowned Tommy Hilfiger for Utility Bedding, reinforcing our positioning in the premium home textile segment.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.5 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Further, the companys board has approved a brownfield expansion project of its spinning facility located in Alte, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The project involves increasing the existing installed capacity from 70,000 spindles to 94,000 spindles. The project is expected to involve a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 60 crore and to become operational by Q2 of FY2027.

Besides, the existing spinning mill located at Gokul Shirgaon, Kolhapur will be modernised with an outlay of around Rs 25 crore to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. The CAPEX will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Indo Count Industries offering a wide range of products including bed sheets, bed linen, utility bedding, pillowcases, fashion and institutional bedding, comforters, quilts, and decorative pillows.

The scrip hit a 52-week high at Rs 353.40 in intraday today. The shares of textile companies advanced after the finance ministry on Saturday said all customs duties on cotton imports will be waived from 1 June 2026 to 30 October 2026. The move is aimed at boosting cotton supplies for textile exporters amid strong global demand for yarn.

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