Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1057.68 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 14.96% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1057.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1022.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.33% to Rs 126.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 4141.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4151.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1057.681022.564141.354151.398.168.789.4612.9472.7659.60325.43453.5830.1625.54166.25337.6524.2021.05126.68250.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News