Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit declines 35.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 133.99 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment declined 35.46% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 133.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.84% to Rs 24.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 440.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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