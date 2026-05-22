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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit declines 35.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit declines 35.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 133.99 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment declined 35.46% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 133.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.84% to Rs 24.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 440.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.99129.97 3 440.02387.19 14 OPM %13.9014.17 -13.2015.05 - PBDT15.5414.88 4 47.1636.98 28 PBT12.3611.87 4 34.9126.17 33 NP8.7213.51 -35 24.6923.55 5

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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