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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 110.24 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment rose 4.24% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 110.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.2496.26 15 OPM %13.1213.68 -PBDT11.4610.51 9 PBT7.847.52 4 NP5.665.43 4

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST