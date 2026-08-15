Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.69% to Rs 45.69 crore

Net loss of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.69% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.6969.96-0.224.96-1.553.44-2.462.79-2.461.04

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