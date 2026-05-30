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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales decline 24.31% to Rs 54.02 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.31% to Rs 54.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 219.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54.0271.37 -24 219.35247.02 -11 OPM %5.831.16 -1.744.69 - PBDT2.760.88 214 3.3611.54 -71 PBT1.46-0.36 LP 0.059.05 -99 NP1.09-0.19 LP -0.426.54 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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