Indo-MIM consolidated net profit rises 31.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 1218.74 crore

Net profit of Indo-MIM rose 31.64% to Rs 240.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 1218.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1218.741114.1033.3529.33383.16294.27325.29245.45240.12182.41

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