Indo National reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 168.32 croreNet profit of Indo National reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 168.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales168.32149.19 13 OPM %7.864.33 -PBDT12.614.04 212 PBT8.12-1.21 LP NP3.44-1.12 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content