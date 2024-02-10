Sensex (    %)
                        
Indo National reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 168.32 crore
Net profit of Indo National reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 168.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales168.32149.19 13 OPM %7.864.33 -PBDT12.614.04 212 PBT8.12-1.21 LP NP3.44-1.12 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

