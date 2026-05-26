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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) rose 25.57% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10629.29% to Rs 150.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 4910.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4258.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1201.681198.47 0 4910.064258.93 15 OPM %8.526.86 -6.354.17 - PBDT75.9863.40 20 200.6749.59 305 PBT64.1351.07 26 152.911.40 10822 NP64.1351.07 26 150.211.40 10629

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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