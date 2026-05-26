Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 croreNet profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) rose 25.57% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10629.29% to Rs 150.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 4910.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4258.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1201.681198.47 0 4910.064258.93 15 OPM %8.526.86 -6.354.17 - PBDT75.9863.40 20 200.6749.59 305 PBT64.1351.07 26 152.911.40 10822 NP64.1351.07 26 150.211.40 10629
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST