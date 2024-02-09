Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 940.10 crore
Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 65.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 940.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 889.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales940.10889.68 6 OPM %-6.01-4.76 -PBDT-88.89-58.29 -52 PBT-99.01-65.93 -50 NP-99.01-65.93 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

31st Convergence India &amp; 9th Smart Cities India Expo Provide a One-of-a-kind International Forum to Showcase 'Brand India': Nitin Gadkari

Building Digital &amp; Smart India is our duty: LT. Gen Gurmeet Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand at the 31st Convergence India &amp; 9th Smart Cities India Expo

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon