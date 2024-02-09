Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 940.10 crore

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 65.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 940.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 889.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.940.10889.68-6.01-4.76-88.89-58.29-99.01-65.93-99.01-65.93