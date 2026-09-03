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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo-Tech bags Rs 166-cr order from AP TRANSCO

Indo-Tech bags Rs 166-cr order from AP TRANSCO

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Indo-Tech Transformers has received purchase orders from Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP TRANSCO) for manufacture and supply of 26 power transformers worth Rs 165.55 crore.

The orders comprise 17 units of 80 MVA/220/33 kV transformers and nine units of 80 MVA/132/33 kV transformers. The orders are scheduled to be executed between October 2026 and June 2027.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations. The company reported a 34.06% rise in net profit to Rs 25.70 crore on a 39.02% rise in net sales to Rs 227.89 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

 

Shares of Indo Tech Transformers fell 3.67% to close at Rs 3,569.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 AM IST