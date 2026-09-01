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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Tech bags Rs 54 cr order from Waaree Renewable Technologies

Indo Tech bags Rs 54 cr order from Waaree Renewable Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Indo Tech Transformers has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Waaree Renewable Technologies for the manufacture and supply of five power transformers.

The order comprises three 170 MVA/175 MVA power transformers and two 125 MVA power transformers. All five transformers are scheduled to be executed between January and April 2027.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations. The company reported a 34.06% rise in net profit to Rs 25.70 crore on 39.02% rise in net sales to Rs 227.89 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

 

Shares of Indo Tech Transformers fell 1.12% to close at Rs 3,713.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST