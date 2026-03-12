Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indo Tech Transformers announces cancellation of order worth Rs 65 cr

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Indo Tech Transformers announced that its proposed customer Renew Wind Energy (JAMB) has cancelled order for supply of six transformers due to project delay. The aggregate value of the cancelled order is Rs 64.99 crore.

Meanwhile, the company said that it maintains a healthy book order as on date and has received orders worth Rs 80 crore in last one week from various renewable projects.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

