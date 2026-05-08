Friday, May 08, 2026 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 555.38% to Rs 38.34 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities reported to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 555.38% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 738.53% to Rs 66.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 294.27% to Rs 103.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.345.85 555 103.8126.33 294 OPM %85.37-34.02 -82.8742.92 - PBDT31.60-2.19 LP 83.8810.98 664 PBT31.36-2.36 LP 83.2210.36 703 NP26.18-2.58 LP 66.167.89 739

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.18% in the March 2026 quarter

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.18% in the March 2026 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Goa Carbon reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Goa Carbon reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026IMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table