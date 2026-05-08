Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 555.38% to Rs 38.34 croreNet profit of Indo Thai Securities reported to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 555.38% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 738.53% to Rs 66.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 294.27% to Rs 103.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.345.85 555 103.8126.33 294 OPM %85.37-34.02 -82.8742.92 - PBDT31.60-2.19 LP 83.8810.98 664 PBT31.36-2.36 LP 83.2210.36 703 NP26.18-2.58 LP 66.167.89 739
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST