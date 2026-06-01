Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 46.47% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.36% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 110.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

26.0233.38110.44103.8412.4113.6915.4018.242.654.4314.8217.632.383.8713.9216.531.973.6813.1216.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News