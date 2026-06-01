Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 26.02 croreNet profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 46.47% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.36% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 110.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.0233.38 -22 110.44103.84 6 OPM %12.4113.69 -15.4018.24 - PBDT2.654.43 -40 14.8217.63 -16 PBT2.383.87 -39 13.9216.53 -16 NP1.973.68 -46 13.1216.27 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST