Indobell Insulations jumps after bagging Rs 14.75 crore worth of orders

Indobell Insulations surged 8.46% to Rs 83.50 after the company announced that it had secured four domestic orders worth a combined Rs 14.75 crore from Sundaram Brake Linings for the supply of nodulated wool and ceramic fibre nodules.

The orders comprise three contracts for nodulated wool worth Rs 4.87 crore, Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 3.15 crore, along with one contract worth Rs 4.54 crore for the supply of ceramic fibre nodules.

The orders are significant for the company, with their combined value of Rs 14.75 crore equivalent to about 28% of Indobell Insulations' market capitalisation of Rs 52.60 crore.

All four orders have been awarded by Sundaram Brake Linings and are scheduled to be executed by March 2028. The contracts carry a payment term of 45 days direct credit, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Indobell Insulations is engaged in the manufacturing and export of insulation products and also operates as a service provider in the insulation segment.

The company reported a 81.25% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 0.33 crore in H2 FY26, compared with the previous fiscal year. Net sales fell 57.50% year-on-year to Rs 8.58 crore in H2 FY26.

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