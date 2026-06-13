Indobell Insulations secures domestic and export orders worth over Rs 5-cr

Indobell Insulations has announced the receipt of two new orders, including a domestic contract valued at Rs 5.10 crore and an export order worth $82,170, strengthening its order book despite recent financial challenges.

The company has secured a domestic order from Skoda Power Private Limited for the supply of thermal insulation products. The contract, valued at Rs 5.10 crore, is scheduled to be executed by 15 September 2026.

As per the agreed payment terms, Indobell will receive 10% as advance payment, 15% against engineering drawings, 65% upon delivery within 45 days, and the remaining 10% against a bank guarantee. The company stated that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

In a separate development, Indobell Insulations has also secured an export order from GE Vernova Operations LLC, Cambridge, USA, for the supply of steam turbine insulation blanket thermal products. The order is valued at $82,170 and is expected to be completed by 8 October 2027.

The export contract carries payment terms of Net 150 days on a monthly basis under the FCA (Free Carrier) supplier factory Incoterm, with transactions denominated in U.S. dollars. Similar to the domestic contract, the company clarified that the order is not a related-party transaction and that its promoters have no interest in the award.

Indobell Insulations is engaged in the manufacturing and export of insulation products and also operates as a service provider in the insulation segment.

On the financial front, the company reported a 63.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 0.80 crore in FY26, compared with the previous fiscal year. Net sales fell 39.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.58 crore.

The company's shares hit the 5% upper circuit limit and closed at Rs 48.30 on the BSE on Friday. Indobell Insulations currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 30.43 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News