Indoco Remedies climbs after Baddi plant secures EU GMP certification; ICICI Prudential MF buys 1.47% stake

Indoco Remedies rose 4.04% to Rs 211.60 after the company said its oral solid dosage formulations facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification from the German Health Authority (Berlin

The facility was inspected between 22 April and 27 April 2026. The certification confirms that the plant complies with EU GMP standards and can cater to regulated European markets.

Aditi Panandikar, managing director of Indoco Remedies, said the certification reflects the company's commitment to supplying high-quality products to patients across the globe.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 13,58,002 shares, or a 1.47% stake, in Indoco Remedies through bulk deals on 27 May 2026. Exchange data showed that the fund bought 6,83,544 shares on the NSE and 6,74,458 shares on the BSE at Rs 198 per share. The total deal value stood at around Rs 26.88 crore.

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with 10 manufacturing facilities, including six formulations plants and four API units. The company caters to domestic and international markets across multiple therapeutic segments and maintains partnerships with generic drug companies worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, Indoco Remedies reported net loss of Rs 21.64 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales rose 18.76% YoY to Rs 455.90 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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