Indoco Remedies drops after USFDA flags 7 observations at Goa plant

Indoco Remedies declined 2.54% to Rs 255.40 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the company's manufacturing facility at Plant II (Sterile) located at Goa

The inspection was carried out from 27 August 2026 to 4 September 2026. Upon conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in Form 483 from the USFDA.

The company said it will submit its response to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe.

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a strong global presence. It develops and manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical products for the Indian and international markets. Top Indoco brands include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, ATM, Rexidin M, Karvol Plus, Oxipod, Cital, Sensodent-K, Cital-Uti, Dropizin, Homide, Dentogel, Oxipod CV, Turbocort, Febrex, Cloben G, Tuspel LS, Noxa, MCBM 69, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.43% year on year to Rs 466.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 430.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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