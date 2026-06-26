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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification for its Goa unit

Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification for its Goa unit

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

From Malta Medicines Authority

Indoco Remedies announced that Malta Medicines Authority had inspected Company's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form (Plant I) located at Goa (Facility), from 19 November to 24 November 2025.

The Facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority confirming that the Facility complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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