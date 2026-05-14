Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification from Malta Medicines Authority

Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification from Malta Medicines Authority

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Indoco Remedies has announced today that the Malta Medicines Authority had inspected the Company's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form (Unit I) located at Baddi from 29 January 2026 to 03 February 2026.

The facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority confirming that it complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Darolutamide Tablets, 300 mg

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Darolutamide Tablets, 300 mg

Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Sugar stocks slide after Centre bans exports till September 2026

Sugar stocks slide after Centre bans exports till September 2026

Volumes soar at Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance