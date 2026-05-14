Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification from Malta Medicines Authority
Indoco Remedies has announced today that the Malta Medicines Authority had inspected the Company's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form (Unit I) located at Baddi from 29 January 2026 to 03 February 2026.
The facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority confirming that it complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST