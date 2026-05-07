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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 455.90 crore

Net Loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 455.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 95.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 73.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 1792.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1641.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales455.90383.89 19 1792.941641.29 9 OPM %10.90-0.20 -7.916.05 - PBDT3.75-16.74 LP 22.8838.48 -41 PBT-28.74-45.52 37 -103.57-75.36 -37 NP-21.64-40.39 46 -95.15-73.74 -29

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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