Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 64.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 466.22 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 64.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 466.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 430.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.466.22430.868.804.0714.91-6.96-19.62-36.6664.99-35.79

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