Indoco Remedies soars after Goa plant clears UK MHRA cGMP inspection
Indoco Remedies surged 14.08% to Rs 263.75 after the company's manufacturing facility at Plant I in Goa successfully completed an inspection by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).The inspection of the facility, which manufactures solid oral dosage forms, was conducted from 7 September 2026 to 9 September 2026. The UK MHRA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection concluded with no critical or major observations, indicating compliance with the regulator's applicable manufacturing standards.
Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a strong global presence. It develops and manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical products for the Indian and international markets. Top Indoco brands include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, ATM, Rexidin M, Karvol Plus, Oxipod, Cital, Sensodent-K, Cital-Uti, Dropizin, Homide, Dentogel, Oxipod CV, Turbocort, Febrex, Cloben G, Tuspel LS, Noxa, MCBM 69, etc.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.43% year on year to Rs 466.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 430.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST