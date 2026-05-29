Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 18.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 150.82 croreNet profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 18.47% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 150.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.20% to Rs 40.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 704.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 590.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales150.82126.23 19 704.63590.42 19 OPM %13.5116.51 -10.5010.89 - PBDT17.9918.64 -3 64.3753.82 20 PBT14.3115.18 -6 52.9343.22 22 NP11.619.80 18 40.0331.47 27
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST