Indosolar Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Indosolar reported a 4.90% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 42 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 40.04 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined sharply by 56.72% year-on-year to Rs 83.10 crore from Rs 192 crore, primarily due to a shift towards tolling contracts from direct distribution and trading revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the drop in revenue, EBITDA rose 28.20% to Rs 64.33 crore from Rs 50.18 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 77.41% from 26.14% in the corresponding quarter, indicating improved cost efficiencies and lower operating expenses.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 56.31 crore in Q4 FY26, down 8.71% quarter-on-quarter but up 40.63% year-on-year.

Total expenses declined 81.70% year-on-year to Rs 27.92 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 48.21% YoY to Rs 1.66 crore.

As of 31 March 2026, the companys total assets increased 43.05% year-on-year to Rs 344.4 crore from Rs 240.76 crore, driven mainly by higher current assets. Trade receivables surged 4,407.74% to Rs 209.61 crore from Rs 4.65 crore, while inventories declined. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 1.09 crore. Non-current assets came in at Rs 105.99 crore, primarily due to a decline in property, plant, and equipment.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 350.16% to Rs 246.60 crore on a 109.89% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 679.85 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Separately, the company announced the appointment of Abhishek Pareek as chief financial officer with effect from April 20.

Incorporated in 2005, Indosolar manufactures solar photovoltaic cells.

Shares of Indosolar were locked in the 5% lower circuit at Rs 513.10 on the BSE.