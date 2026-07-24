Indosolar standalone net profit declines 68.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 64.89% to Rs 68.36 croreNet profit of Indosolar declined 68.64% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.89% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 194.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.36194.68 -65 OPM %70.8932.64 -PBDT56.7764.25 -12 PBT47.4755.15 -14 NP36.62116.79 -69
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST