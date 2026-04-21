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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indosolar standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Indosolar standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 56.72% to Rs 83.10 crore

Net profit of Indosolar rose 4.90% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.72% to Rs 83.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.16% to Rs 246.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 679.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.10192.00 -57 679.85323.91 110 OPM %77.4226.14 -39.8229.34 - PBDT65.4649.01 34 271.0082.11 230 PBT56.3240.04 41 234.2954.78 328 NP42.0040.04 5 246.6054.78 350

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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