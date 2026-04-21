Indosolar standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 56.72% to Rs 83.10 croreNet profit of Indosolar rose 4.90% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.72% to Rs 83.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 350.16% to Rs 246.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 679.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.10192.00 -57 679.85323.91 110 OPM %77.4226.14 -39.8229.34 - PBDT65.4649.01 34 271.0082.11 230 PBT56.3240.04 41 234.2954.78 328 NP42.0040.04 5 246.6054.78 350
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST