Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 363.87 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 97.90% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 545.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 363.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 343.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.363.87343.5143.82-81.1717.92-464.1211.48-471.4511.47545.58

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