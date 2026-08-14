Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.93% to Rs 8.44 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy declined 13.10% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.93% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.4411.5553.0845.114.194.941.792.521.992.29

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