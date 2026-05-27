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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indowind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indowind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 5.27 crore

Net Loss of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 40.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.276.63 -21 40.7535.81 14 OPM %-38.90-4.22 -36.6435.86 - PBDT-2.16-0.82 -163 12.0010.90 10 PBT-3.49-1.91 -83 3.793.51 8 NP-7.46-4.34 -72 01.70 -100

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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