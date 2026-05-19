Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 4162.69 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 25.18% to Rs 340.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 4162.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3947.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.79% to Rs 1549.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1717.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 16167.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14912.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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