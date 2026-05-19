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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 4162.69 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 25.18% to Rs 340.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 4162.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3947.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.79% to Rs 1549.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1717.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 16167.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14912.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4162.693947.64 5 16167.5914912.62 8 OPM %10.1212.49 -11.4013.13 - PBDT579.53690.95 -16 2502.872658.39 -6 PBT446.60569.70 -22 1985.172182.53 -9 NP340.54455.14 -25 1549.621717.76 -10

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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