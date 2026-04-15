Indraprastha Gas Ltd soars 2.03%, rises for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.54, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.54, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has risen around 6.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.