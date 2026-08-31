Indraprastha Gas rises after CNG price hike

Indraprastha Gas rose 2.54% to Rs 151.35 after the company increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.89 per kg.

Following the revision, CNG in Delhi will cost Rs 86.98 per kg. The revised price is Rs 92.10 per kg in Gurugram and Rs 95.59 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.

Indraprastha Gas said the price increase was necessitated by the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis. The company said renewed tensions disrupted LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in global LNG prices nearly doubling from pre-crisis levels.

The company also cited the approaching winter season in Europe, which has increased the urgency to replenish and raise natural gas storage levels.

IGL said that despite the price increase, CNG in Delhi remains among the most economical fuel options for consumers.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a natural gas distribution company that supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel, primarily in Delhi NCR.

On a consolidated basis, IGL's net profit declined 43.97% YoY to Rs 240.41 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 17.19% YoY to Rs 4586.73 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News