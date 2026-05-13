Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 364.81 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 1.68% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 364.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.06% to Rs 183.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1482.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1356.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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