Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 37.79 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.28% to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 151.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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