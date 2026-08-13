Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 39.59 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 17.70% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.5940.1113.2115.716.076.985.266.255.026.10

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