Sales decline 12.44% to Rs 3.66 croreNet profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.44% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.664.18 -12 OPM %13.6610.29 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200
