Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indu Engineering &amp; Textiles standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 12.44% to Rs 3.66 crore
Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.44% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.664.18 -12 OPM %13.6610.29 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

American Express appoints Sharon Chew as Vice President &amp; General Manager of Global Merchant Services Asia

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Metalloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Ujala Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon