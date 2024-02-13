Sales decline 12.44% to Rs 3.66 crore

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.44% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.664.1813.6610.290.140.110.060.020.060.02