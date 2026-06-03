Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.77% to Rs 3.57 croreNet profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.77% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.573.71 -4 OPM %14.019.97 -PBDT0.210.16 31 PBT0.110.06 83 NP0.110.06 83
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST