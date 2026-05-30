Inducto Steel consolidated net profit rises 2216.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.33% to Rs 64.84 crore

Net profit of Inducto Steel rose 2216.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.33% to Rs 64.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 165.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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