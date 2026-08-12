Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.13% to Rs 79.38 crore

Net profit of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.13% to Rs 79.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.3845.857.141.221.81-0.241.72-0.331.29-0.25

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