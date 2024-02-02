Sensex (    %)
                        
Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 60.98% to Rs 0.66 crore
Net profit of Indus Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 60.98% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.660.41 61 OPM %42.42-36.59 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT0.100 0 NP0.100 0
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

