Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 60.98% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Indus Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 60.98% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.660.41 61 OPM %42.42-36.59 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT0.100 0 NP0.100 0
