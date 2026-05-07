Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 1725.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 457.84% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Indus Finance rose 1725.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 457.84% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.11% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.43% to Rs 9.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.691.02 458 9.235.48 68 OPM %60.4656.86 -61.9761.31 - PBDT2.020.32 531 2.971.87 59 PBT2.010.31 548 2.921.84 59 NP1.460.08 1725 2.011.08 86
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST