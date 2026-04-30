Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 27.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.14% to Rs 187.94 croreNet profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 27.91% to Rs 106.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.14% to Rs 187.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.56% to Rs 382.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 676.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales187.94251.07 -25 676.88744.60 -9 OPM %68.8468.85 -71.3569.96 - PBDT103.09154.63 -33 387.19502.86 -23 PBT103.09154.63 -33 387.19502.86 -23 NP106.28147.43 -28 382.64481.67 -21
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST