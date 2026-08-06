Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 284.77 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust rose 7.33% to Rs 129.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 284.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.284.77186.4075.1980.12139.38125.46139.35125.46129.39120.55

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