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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 0.52% to Rs 1745.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1736.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 8431.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8057.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8431.108057.60 5 OPM %53.1154.48 -PBDT4241.004038.10 5 PBT2347.402333.80 1 NP1745.801736.80 1

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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