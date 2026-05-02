Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 8101.00 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 0.78% to Rs 1792.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1779.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 8101.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7727.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.06% to Rs 7144.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9931.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 32493.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30122.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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