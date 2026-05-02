Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 8101.00 croreNet profit of Indus Towers rose 0.78% to Rs 1792.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1779.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 8101.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7727.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.06% to Rs 7144.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9931.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 32493.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30122.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8101.007727.10 5 32493.1030122.80 8 OPM %54.6156.88 -54.8269.20 - PBDT4203.104056.00 4 16738.6019555.80 -14 PBT2365.302363.00 0 9597.8013153.70 -27 NP1792.901779.10 1 7144.909931.70 -28
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST