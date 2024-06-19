Indus Towers ends lower after multiple block deals; Bharti Airtel acquires over 129 crore shares

Indus Towers slipped 3.06% to settle at Rs 334 on the NSE today as the counter witness a multiple block deals in early trade today.

In 2022, Vodafone had reportedly announced its intention to sell its entire stake in the Indian firm.

On the basis of the intraday movement of Indus Towers scrip, the block deal seems to have taken place in the initial period of todays trading session.

On the NSE, the stock opened 4.48% lower today at Rs 329.1 compared to its previous close of Rs 344.55. It then witnessed a steeper decline, reaching a day's low of Rs 320.6, marking a 9.62% drop from its previous close.

However, value buying emerged at these lower levels, prompting a partial recovery. The stock climbed 7.26% from its intraday low and closed the day at Rs 334.40.

Indus Towers witnessed a significant increase in trading activity today. On the NSE, over 83.21 crore shares changed hands, a massive jump compared to the average daily volume of 1.80 crore shares in the past three months.

Trading volume surged on the BSE as well as over, with over 4.61 crore shares changing hands at the counter. This is a significant increase from the average daily volume of 6.67 lakh shares for the past three months.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, Bharti Airtel, one of the promoters of Indus Towers, said that the special committee of directors for evaluation of stake in subsidiaries and joint ventures today (June 19) has approved the acquisition of upto 27 million equity stake in Indus Towers.

Accordingly, Bharti Airtel has acquired nearly 26.95 million (i.e. 1%) equity shares of Indus Towers today on-market.

Bharti Airtel has held over 129.22 crore share, representing 47.95% stake, in Indus Towers as on 31 March 2024.

Indus Towers is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

The company's consolidated net profit had risen 32.45% to Rs 1,853.10 crore on a 6.52% increase in revenue to Rs 7,193.20 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Q4 FY23.

As per media reports, Vodafone Group was to sell almost 18% stake in Indus Towers for up to $2 billion. The shares of Indus Towers have exchanged hands in the price range of Rs 310 and Rs 341 apiece, the reports added.