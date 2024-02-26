Sensex (    %)
                        
Indus Towers Ltd Surges 3.51%

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Indus Towers Ltd has added 10.69% over last one month compared to 3.75% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX
Indus Towers Ltd gained 3.51% today to trade at Rs 249.5. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.52% to quote at 2503.29. The index is up 3.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd increased 2.12% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 59.19 % over last one year compared to the 22.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Indus Towers Ltd has added 10.69% over last one month compared to 3.75% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 135.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 251.8 on 26 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.8 on 20 Apr 2023.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

